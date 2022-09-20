ConCourt ruling expected on Executive Ethics Code

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday have the last word on whether members of the executive should have to disclose donations they receive for internal political party campaigns.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday have the last word on whether members of the executive should have to disclose donations they receive for internal political party campaigns.

In 2020, the Pretoria High Court set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s CR17 report in which she found President Cyril Ramaphosa had breached the Executive Ethics Code by not disclosing a R500,000 donation former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson made towards his 2017 campaign for the African National Congress (ANC)’s top spot.

The High Court found the code, in its current form, didn’t require Ramaphosa to disclose the donation because he hadn’t personally benefited from it. And on appeal, the Constitutional Court agreed.

But parallel to those proceedings, investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane launched a constitutional challenge against the code. And in December, the High Court upheld it.

The ruling now has to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court before it’s of any force and effect, though.

The case was heard by the Constitutional Court in May.

AmaBhungane, in its arguments before the court, maintained that democracy “is diminished when unaccountable people and entities with unknowable resources bring extraordinary influence to bear on policy and the elected officials they have sponsored”.

The outfit further argued that “when politicians know they can operate without the scrutiny brought by an effective watchdog system, they may be more likely to take advantage of the spoils of public office at the expense of the public good”.

And key to addressing this issue, it continued, was transparency.

The application for confirmation was not opposed by the president.

Advocates Adila Hassim and Mfundo Salukazana were, however, appointed as amicus curiae - or friend of the court - and argued against confirmation of the High Court’s order.

Judgment is expected on Tuesday.