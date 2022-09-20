Cassper to Priddy: 'You're in great shape but I'm still gonna whip your a**'

Hip-hop stars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday, 1 October at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - It looks like the Billiato Boss is ready for his next boxing match.

Priddy Ugly posted a video on Twitter showing off his readiness for the match on 1 October. In response to the video, Nyovest said, "You're in great shape but I'm still gonna whop your ass on Oct 1st!!! Pardon my arrogance!!! See you in 2 weeks!"