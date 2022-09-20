Go

Cassper to Priddy: 'You're in great shape but I'm still gonna whip your a**'

Hip-hop stars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday, 1 October at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Hip-hop stars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match. Picture credit: Twitter
20 September 2022 11:09

JOHANNESBURG - It looks like the Billiato Boss is ready for his next boxing match.

Priddy Ugly posted a video on Twitter showing off his readiness for the match on 1 October. In response to the video, Nyovest said, "You're in great shape but I'm still gonna whop your ass on Oct 1st!!! Pardon my arrogance!!! See you in 2 weeks!"

TheTito Mboweni hitmaker is fighting for the third time this year, after facing YouTuber Slik Talk in December 2021 and Naakmusiq in April.

It's obvious that their fans had some thoughts on the match before it began.

Nyovest also announced that they have lost SuperSport as a partner so the fight wouldn't be showing on TV.

But people can still get their tickets at web tickets.

On starting the boxing matches, Nyovest said: "I'm always thinking of ways to entertain and create moments in culture. So I've always wanted to do a boxing event and unfortunately the first guy who called me out ended up going to hide somewhere. So then I thought about how I could get it started, so I called out an internet troll.”

Timeline

