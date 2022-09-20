Cassper to Priddy: 'You're in great shape but I'm still gonna whip your a**'
Hip-hop stars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday, 1 October at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - It looks like the Billiato Boss is ready for his next boxing match.
Hip-hop stars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday 1 October at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Priddy Ugly posted a video on Twitter showing off his readiness for the match on 1 October. In response to the video, Nyovest said, "You're in great shape but I'm still gonna whop your ass on Oct 1st!!! Pardon my arrogance!!! See you in 2 weeks!"
Youre in great shape but ima still whop your ass oct 1st!!! Pardon my arrogance!!! See you in 2 weeks!!! https://t.co/ywSMkoqFqiDon Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 19, 2022
TheTito Mboweni hitmaker is fighting for the third time this year, after facing YouTuber Slik Talk in December 2021 and Naakmusiq in April.
It's obvious that their fans had some thoughts on the match before it began.
Not really a fan of priddy ugly but he looks like his in good shape hey he hasnt been throwing shade, looks like his eating healthy, always at the gym thats signs of a stable mindsetguess thats all you need to win a good fight! Im convinced he got into Caspers headNje (@nje______) September 19, 2022
Cass Priddy looks shap Dont take this lightlyTHE CLAN BOOK STORE (@ntokozo01277901) September 19, 2022
Muscles and big chest aint a plus in boxing, this is not a bodybuilding contest, thats why Wilder could be floored by an out of shape Fury and Joshua to RuizMzugo (@Mzuzman15) September 19, 2022