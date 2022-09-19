Winde, Mbombo visit Ceres EMS after 2 ambulance workers killed in collision

The two lost their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has visited the emergency medical services offices in Ceres.

This follows the deaths of two metro EMS ambulance workers who died in an accident during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The two lost their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck.

The crash occurred on the R43 Wolseley-Ceres road.

Winde visited the EMS offices with Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

It is believed that staff will be receiving counselling.

The deaths come as the country is reeling in shock following the deaths of 19 children and two adults in Pongolo, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The driver of the truck that was involved in Friday’s crash is expected in court on Monday.