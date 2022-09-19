Widow of Charl Kinnear still waiting for answers 2 years after his assassination Kinnear was shot five times and the gunman is yet to be arrested. The alleged masterminds behind his assassination are awaiting trial. SAPS

Nicolette Kinnear CAPE TOWN - The wife of slain organised crime detective, Colonel Charl Kinnear, says she’s yet to get answers following his assassination. Kinnear, a Western Cape top cop, was shot and killed on the 18th of September 2020. The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum, Kinnear’s family and community members honoured his life in a memorial service outside his Bishop Lavis home where he was gunned down. Kinnear was shot five times and the gunman is yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, the alleged masterminds behind his assassination are awaiting trial. Nicolette Kinnear has paid tribute to her late husband, saying that he was devoted to serving and protecting the community. Nicolette Kinnear says two years following her husbands assassination, the family is yet to get answers. pic.twitter.com/xXtAVP0UKz EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2022 Kinnear was shot and killed outside his home, exactly two years ago on the 18th of September 2020. pic.twitter.com/J7XVVSXYrE EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2022

She said that even though the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigated and compiled a report on Colonel Kinnear’s murder, the family is still awaiting answers.

"Everybody was here and the street was full on the 19th of September 2020 when the minister said investigations are to be doen and we'll gte answers and what I can tell you today, on the 18th of September two years later, I have none."

Nicolette explained how they had to adjust their life to minimise risks posed due to her husband’s job.

"Going out, different vehicles, watching the boys play sport at different ends of the field, especially when we were not at home or our home ground because we didn't want to expose the boys, you never know who was on the field... that was our life," Nicolette explained.

Nicolette said that she would keep on fighting to ensure that other "police families" were not subjected to the agony her family has experienced.

She said that even though it had been two years since her husband was killed, it was still very difficult for her and their two sons, Casleigh and Carlisle, to adjust to life without him.

"Since that day, we've never been in a good space, if you could call it that. I think we take what's dealt to us day by day - some days are obviously better than others," she said.

Nicolette explained that she was pursuing the truth to ensure that her family gets justice, but also to ensure that other detectives who need it, are provided with protection.

"To ensure that they feel safe to do their work, to ensure that I’m busy with an investigation which is taking me out of the province but I can go knowing my family is looked after while I’m doing my work and for me, people may disagree with me, I don’t see this as the organisations or SAPS doing that member or that family a favour, I see it as an obligation… you have an obligation to see to them," she said.