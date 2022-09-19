WC Government appalled by withdrawal of train services in Malmesbury

The withdrawal is due to problems that Prasa faces with a service provider that supplies diesel for the Malmesbury diesel train service.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government has said it is appalled by the withdrawal of train services in Malmesbury.

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell says the move is major setback for Prasa's plans to ensure a reliable and efficient rail service.

The withdrawal is due to problems that Prasa faces with a service provider that supplies diesel for the Malmesbury diesel train service.

The beleaguered train company also still faces problems fixing the popular central line. A video recently allegedly showed gunmen threatening to attack workers who were rebuilding the line.

Mitchell believes commuters are being cut off from opportunities. "Metrorail's withdrawal of the Malmesbury train service this morning is undermining the ability of commuters to travel to economic opportunities. In fact, it's a major setback," he said.

Mitchell added: "just a few days ago we heard the National Minister of Transport saying that we are well on track to deliver a rail system that is efficient, affordable, safe and reliable, and that the infrastructure upgrades and the deployment of new railing 'stock' will enable us to have a 'motor' rail that is responsive".