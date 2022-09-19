[Watch] Truck ploughs into a crash scene near Ulundi
The crash happened on the R66/R34 near Ulundi in Northern KZN.
JOHANNESBURG - At least four vehicles were left burning on Monday morning.
The crash happened on the R66/R34 near Ulundi in Northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
According to a statement released by KZN emergency medical services (EMS) six vehicles were involved in the collision.
Of these, four caught fire after the secondary crash.
"There was an initial crash involving a truck that had overturned. A secondary crash occurred when a truck crashed into this scene. Two people were injured but amazingly no fatalities," said KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie.
This was the second accident involving a truck in less than a week.
Twenty people including 18 school children were killed in a crash involving a truck and a bakkie in KZN on Friday.
Paramedics said the truck crashed into a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba.
