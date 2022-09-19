[Watch] Truck ploughs into a crash scene near Ulundi

The crash happened on the R66/R34 near Ulundi in Northern KZN.

JOHANNESBURG - At least four vehicles were left burning on Monday morning.

The crash happened on the R66/R34 near Ulundi in Northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to a statement released by KZN emergency medical services (EMS) six vehicles were involved in the collision.

Of these, four caught fire after the secondary crash.

"There was an initial crash involving a truck that had overturned. A secondary crash occurred when a truck crashed into this scene. Two people were injured but amazingly no fatalities," said KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie.

This was the second accident involving a truck in less than a week.

Twenty people including 18 school children were killed in a crash involving a truck and a bakkie in KZN on Friday.

Paramedics said the truck crashed into a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

