UP students concerned over their safety after student fatally shot in Hatfield

In a widely circulated video on social media the suspect can be seen snatching the student's phone before shooting him.

JOHANNESBURG - University of Pretoria (UP) students on Monday raised safety concerns after one of their own was shot dead outside his Hatfield student residence.

The attacker was arrested and will appear before the Hatfield Magistrates Court soon.

“The situation has already heightened my already existing fear of being in Hatfield, especially as a girl. This definitely affects my ability to study on campus late at night and in the morning because my safety is a priority at this point. It’s quite unfortunate that we have to live this way,” a first-year student told Eyewitness News.

The students say they feel threatened and constantly have to look over their shoulders as they walk to campus.

One student said that all he wanted to do was to complete his degree: “Leaving home in another province to come better your education only to return in a coffin is something I can’t even comprehend.”

The university has condemned acts of violence in and around the campus.