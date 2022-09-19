Unpaid ANC staffers: Leadership must prioritise our welfare

The group is expected to meet with the Luthuli House general manager Phoebe Potgieter to discuss a way forward.

JOHANNESBURG - A small group of African National Congress (ANC) employees who picketed outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg vowed to withdraw their services as they had not been paid salaries in three months.

The disgruntled workers said they would not return to their work anytime soon until the party paid outstanding salaries.

They demanded that the party paid them the monies due to them.

In addition, the workers said their provident funds were also in arrears as they were not paid since 2018.

The workers said they were struggling to make ends meet and had been surviving on loans and help from family members.

They added that they could not continue working on hungry stomachs - while members of the national elective committee were getting paid.

The ANC staff representative Mandla Qwane said their medical aids were also suspended.

“We are completely withdrawing our labour because we want to put pressure. We want the leadership to realise that they should not only prioritise conference, they should also prioritise the welfare and the working conditions of workers.”

The workers will meet with the general management of Luthuli House with the hope to receive their salaries soon.