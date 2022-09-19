'There shall not be work': Unpaid ANC staff vow to intensify protest

Disgruntled staff members say the ANC has failed to do good on its promise to pay their salaries despite past commitments to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) staff members say they’re out to ensure a total shutdown of the governing party’s offices across all provinces on Monday.

Aggrieved staff members say they’re disappointment with ANC leaders, who they call uncaring.

Mandla Qwane, who speaks for disgruntled ANC staff members, says most workers have not been paid for the past two months, while others are still owed salaries from three months ago.

"We have been in engagements with ANC management and also the treasurer-general wanting to understand when salaries are going to be paid and the response we've been getting is nobody knows," Qwane said.

He said that Monday’s protest would be intensified.

"There shall not be work in all the offices of the ANC. We expect employees of the ANC who are under the employ of Luthuli House not to report for duty," Qwane said.

Attempts to get a response from ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on the matter have not yet been successful.