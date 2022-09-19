Suspect arrested for Pongola collision that claimed 19 lives due in court

The truck driver handed himself over to the police at the weekend.

DURBAN - A suspect arrested in connection with an accident that claimed the lives of 19 school pupils and two adults at uPongolo in northern KwaZulu-Natal is expected to appear in the local magistrates court on Monday.

Government officials in the province say they will assist affected families to deal with the devastating loss.

A head-on collision involving a truck and a bakkie ferrying pupils to school on Friday left the nation reeling while drawing widespread criticism of traffic officials.

KwaZulu-Natal’s transport and community safety department says the truck driver faces a charge of culpable homicide.

Spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane: "MEC Hlomuka will be with the families and community of Pongola in court to make sure that he is able to give the necessary support during the appearance."

At the same time, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal said that MEC Sipho Hlomuka must also take accountability, claiming that his department had failed to ensure that motorists complied with road rules.