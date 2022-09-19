Ramokgopa defends Ramaphosa move cutting trip short to deal with power crisis

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Gwen Ramokgopa said that the governing party was feeling the pressure from South Africans who were demanding answers about the constant power outages.

JOHANNESBURG - With President Cyril Ramaphosa set to return home following the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in the midst of stage 6 power cuts, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Gwen Ramokgopa insists that he’s not just playing politics.

On Sunday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that following more breakdowns at power stations in the country, it was impossible to avoid stage 6 power cuts.

Ramaphosa has been out of the country for a week and he was due to attend the UN’s general assembly after the monarch’s funeral but has decided to return home.

This will be President Ramaphosa’s second time that he is cutting short his international engagements to return home in the middle of stage 6 blackouts.

While it is aimed at reassuring the country and coming up with ways to mitigate this risk, the last time around – in 2019 – he was left with egg on his face, when just a month after promising no more power cuts, it returned.

The ANC’s Ramokgopa has defended Ramaphosa’s decision.

"Not as such, we feel the pressure every time," she said.

The same ANC has had one major meeting on this crisis this year, with leaders often instead focusing on internal squabbles at its national executive committee meetings.

Ramakgopa insists the ANC is alive to the power challenges.

"We're saying, yes, there must be accountability but we must also put our finger on it, what is the diagnosis and we need competent people and turn around the situation," Ramokgopa

The president’s decision to return home follows an urgent virtual meeting with the relevant ministers and officials on the ongoing power crisis.