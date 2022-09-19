Ramaphosa to return home after Queen Elizabeth burial to attend to energy crisis

Ramaphosa was due to return to the United States to address the United Nations Annual General Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will head straight back to South Africa from the United Kingdom later on Monday to deal with the energy crisis that has gripped the country over the last two weeks.

But he will be represented by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

Ramaphosa visited the two nations for bilateral talks.

After meeting United States President Joe Biden in Washington DC, Ramaphosa set off for the United Kingdom where on Monday he joined the biggest gathering of world leaders for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II.

Between attending the lying in state of the world’s longest reigning monarch and the king’s reception on Sunday, Ramaphosa held an urgent virtual meeting with ministers and officials on the stage 6 power cuts.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The president wanted a briefing on what led to so many units tripping, taking the country back to a situation that he believed had been managed. He further wanted to understand what could be done immediately to resolve the current state load shedding, which is devastating to businesses as well as households.”

Magwenya said Ramaphosa would be headed back to South Africa straight after the queen’s funeral.