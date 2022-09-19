Ramaphosa cutting short his trip is about politics and PR - Yelland

Chris Yelland shared his thoughts on Inside Eyewitness News of what he made of Ramaphosa’s decision to return home.

JOHANNESBURG - While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has announced that he’ll cut short his international trip to return home with the country in the grips yet another bout of rolling power cuts, analyst Chris Yelland says his decision is about politics and is a public relations exercise to illustrate that he is concerned about the crisis.

South Africa was thrust into stage 6 power cuts on Sunday, with CEO Andre de Ruyter telling journalists that it was unavoidable.

Ramaphosa is attending the British Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral following his trip to Washington – he was due to fly to the United Nation’s General Assembly afterwards but has decided against it.

This is also the second time that the president has abandoned his international engagements to attend to a stage 6 power crisis.

In 2019, he left Egypt to announce that there would be no blackouts but was proven wrong – he also announced that the risk mitigation independent power producers’ programme had been stalled.

Yelland shared his thoughts on Inside Eyewitness News of what he made of Ramaphosa’s decision to return home.

"I think it's largely political and public relations. I think he needs to send a signal and he intends to send a signal to the public that it is being taken care of at the highest level and that he is deeply concerned and shocked at the development," Yelland said.