Popcru vows to forge ahead with national march to Union Buildings on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Monday said it would go ahead with its national march to the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

Popcru said it wanted to raise concerns about police fatalities, high crime rates and wage disputes.

The union, which represents more than 160,000 workers, recently rejected a 3% wage offer tabled by the government at the Public Service Coordinating Barging Council.

Union leaders said the wide-ranging issues left workers despondent.

Popcru said it had had enough of worker's issues being placed on the back burner.

The union will take to the streets on Tuesday morning in a march to the Union Buildings to call for the criminal justice cluster to address a number of shortfalls, including safety and salary disputes.

A memorandum of demands addressed to the National Treasury and The Presidency will call for critical vacancies in the police service to be filled, stopping budget cuts and an increase in danger allowances.

The union's demands also include dealing with the rise in police killings.

The decision to go ahead with the march was made at the union's special national executive committee last week.

Popcru general secretary Jeff Dladla said the demands of its members had been ignored by government and officials in the police service for too long.

“We have actually mobilised our people so that most of them, in terms of numbers, must be part of this national march.”

This will be the second march this year after the union took to the South African Police Service headquarters in Pretoria in June.