Popcru reiterates calls for Justice Cluster to address issues affecting policing

The union’s national executive committee met on Friday to discuss issues ranging from concerns over the rise in police fatalities, high crime rates, and wage disputes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has again hit out at the Criminal Justice Cluster over a number of issues affecting the policing sector.

The union’s national executive committee met on Friday to discuss a range of issues including concerns over the rise in police fatalities, high crime rates, and wage disputes.

Popcru wants government to intervene.

The union’s general secretary Jeff Dladla said the credibility of the criminal justice system was at an all-time low. He's highlighted concerns, including a breakdown in trust between police and communities, as well as ill-equipped courts and over-stretched prosecutors.

The cluster comprises of Police, Justice and Correctional Services, Home Affairs, as well as Defence and Military Veterans.

Speaking at a media briefing, Dladla called on the different departments to work together in establishing a better relationship to ensure that justice is served.

“South Africa’s prosperity depends on the rule of law, trust between police, prosecutors, the public, and the criminal justice system that treats people fairly,” he said.

Dladla added that he hopes cooperation within the sector will help in establishing a consolidated budget for the Criminal Justice Cluster, instead of the current situation where departments work in isolation.