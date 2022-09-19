Paul Ngobeni rubbishes suggestions that he's not permitted to practice law in SA

The inquiry recently heard the Office of the Public Protector’s paid Ngobeni thousands not only to give legal opinion but to pen media articles scathing of ministers.

CAPE TOWN - Controversial lawyer Paul Ngobeni rubbished suggestions made before the Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry, that he was not permitted to practice law or give legal advice in South Africa.

Speaking on 702’s Clement Manyathela show on Monday, Ngobeni said he had an exemption to practice law, but could not provide the documentary evidence.

Paul Ngobeni said it’s untrue that he’s a fugitive from justice after facing larceny charges in the US.

“A fugitive from justice is someone who runs away and goes into hiding. And cannot be found,” he said.

Ngobeni also told Manyathela that recognising his qualifications, a panel granted him an exemption in 1995, to be registered with the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

“There was a confirmation of the fact that I was granted an exemption. There was a report from Thuli Madonsela who went and asked them. They gave her proof that I was.”

But there are no records of this, and the LPC said he’s not registered as a practicing attorney.

Ngobeni said he did not believe this prevented him from offering legal advice.

“The Legal Practice Council is talking nonsense, and I believe I’m able to.”

Ngobeni said he turned to the court to confirm his status.