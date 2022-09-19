Opposition MPs call for policy shift to end load shedding

Stage six load shedding has again amplified the need for a change in policy and leadership as the country’s energy crisis continues.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties don’t just want electricity to return, they want a complete policy shift to bring the country out of darkness for good.

Some parties were calling on everyone who was able to invest in private power generation and the inclusion of renewable energy and independent power producers in the grid to plug the gap.

This came as stage six load shedding amplified the need for a change in policy and leadership as the country’s energy crisis continued.

The official opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the country was facing what experts referred to as a "catastrophic" event as the national electrical grid struggled under the pressure of decades of corruption and mismanagement.

The party, which will hold a press briefing on the energy crisis on Tuesday, also pointed at unworkable policy proposals by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe and the African National Congress.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen said the party would bring solutions to fast-track the procurement and provision of electricity through other energy sources.

Dr Wynand Boshoff of the Freedom Front Plus meanwhile, wants the country to generate its own power with industrial consumers having the option to use wind turbines.



All these proposals will be put to President Cyril Ramaphosa who will cut short his trip after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.