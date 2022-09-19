Mother who lost 3 children in Pongola crash says home feels empty

Nonhlanhla Ntshangase lost all three of her children in the horrific accident.

DURBAN - The Pongola crash which left 20 people dead has left one mother with a triple tragedy.

She was also one of the first few people at the accident scene and saw the aftermath of the crash.

Ntshangase told Eyewitness News on Monday that she waited for hours before her children’s bodies were removed from the N2 Highway.

“So, we found them, and they were covered; they couldn’t show us the bodies and told us we must wait for the people who take pictures first,” she said.

Her twin daughters, Nothando and Minenhle were only seven-years-old and their older brother, Thembelihle, was 10 years old.

She said only a while after arriving at the accident scene was she able to spot her son’s body.

An emotional Ntshangase described the accident scene, which claimed the lives of her only children: “I only saw the boy, Thembelihle, it looked like he was sleeping there, it was so painful to see. Even the kids the little ones under the truck, it was very sad.”

She said her home feels empty and it’s still hard to believe her children were never coming home.