Load shedding's a South African cisis, not an Eskom one - energy expert

There are fears power outages will get even worse, all while Eskom plans on asking you for more money to keep the lights on.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africans grapple with continued power outages, an energy expert said this was a South African problem and not an Eskom one.

There are fears power outages will get even worse, all while Eskom plans on asking you for more money to keep the lights on.

The battling power utility has blamed the failure of additional units at some of its power stations for the recent supply shortfall.

ALSO READ:

As we've heard about Eskom's problems time and time again when power cuts return, energy expert Hilton Trollip believes one thing needs to be made clear.

“Legislation doesn’t allow Eskom to continue to decide to build new power plants. It’s only the energy minister who can decide. I think we have to redirect the analysis that says this is an Eskom crisis to saying this a South African crisis,” Trollip said.

And to bring new sources of energy online, Eskom needs money as it looks to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa for a massive 32% tariff hike from next year April.

Analyst Dale McKinley explained the bottom line: “They think tariffs are the main form of revenue generation irrespective of the… outrage that would accompany that.”

In the meantime, we'll just keep entertaining that friend who has already overstayed his welcome.