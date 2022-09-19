KZN govt to meet with families of 20 who died in crash

PONGOLA - The KwaZulu-Natala (KZN) provincial government will be assisting the bereaved families who lost their children to the tragic truck accident on Friday.

Moreover, the province's officials are expected to visit the respective on Monday.

So said KZN acting premier, Nomagugu Simelane on Monday.

Twenty people including several pupils were killed by a truck on Friday on the N2 highway.

This comes as authorities in KZN revised the death toll in the Pongola crash from 21 to 20

It's understood forensic experts have discovered that one body was counted twice.

The majority of those killed in the tragic crash were school pupils on their way back from school.

Several schools held tribute and prayer sessions for those who died in the tragic crash.

KZN government officials accessed the accident scene and were due to meet the bereaved families to express their condolences.

Simelane said: "We will be meeting with a number of the families who will be in one meeting so that in that particular meeting, we'll then present to them and if there are forms to be filled then they will have to fill those forms and discuss the nature of the support that the government is actually bringing to them."

A 28-year-old driver has been accused of culpable homicide for each death of the victims and the case has been postponed until next Monday.