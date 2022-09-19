KZN govt remembers slain Dumisani Khumalo for his contribution to Zulu nation

Doctor Dumisani Khumalo was shot and killed on Saturday night after he attended the reed dance ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has described the killing of the king’s confidant at the weekend as irreparable damage to the Zulu people.



Khumalo was an induna of Osuthu Royal Council – he shared a good relationship with the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and was also a historian.

His death has shocked many in the province, with questions of who may have been behind his killing.

While attending the reed dance ceremony at the palace on Saturday, Induna Dumisani Khumalo appeared to be in a good mood, like many others who were in attendance.

However, on Sunday, the rural village of Nongoma woke up to the somber news that he had been killed, making the reed dance the last public gathering he attended.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature said that he played a major role in the Zulu royal family.



Spokesperson for the Speaker of the legislature, Nomusa Phungula: "Paying tribute, the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Nontembeko Boyce said Dr Khumalo would be remembered for his role in managing the Zulu royal family affairs and as a historian, a culturalist and a very influential member of Indonsa Yesizwe think tank," Phungula said.

Khumalo was also one of the influential people supporting King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ascension to the Zulu throne.