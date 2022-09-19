KZN ANC branches hold two-day meeting to discuss leadership preferences

The provincial executive committee (PEC) has left the decision of who to back up to the branches, which make up 90% of the ANC's elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Branches of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are on Monday and Tuesday to meet and deliberate on leadership preferences.

KZN represents the governing party's largest province with 877 expected delegates.

It also has two leaders who are vying for the position of ANC president with Zweli Mkhize long declaring his ambitions and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

At least five PECs have pronounced on some of the leaders that they want to see taking the ANC forward - with all of them backing incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

Regions have until Wednesday to communicate the outcomes with the provincial secretary's office.

ANC KZN’s spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said: “We have been meeting different stakeholders and meeting certain structures in our alliances and they have been raising this particular matter that they feel leadership seems to be taking powers away from the branches.”