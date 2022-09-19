Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa evade arrest in Zimbabwe
After a no-show and swindling US$18K Victoria Falls Carnival organisers of US$18K, Zimbabwe has issued an arrest warrant for Amapiano musos Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.
JOHANNESBURG - The duo was in hot water as Zimbabwean authorities sought to persecute them.
There were claims that the musos swindled Victoria Falls Carnival organisers of US$18K (R315,000).
It was believed that the pair was a no-show for the carnival after receiving prior compensation.
A document issued by the High Court of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on the 17th of September stated that Mr Justice Dube-Banda ordered the arrest of Petrus Kabelo Motha and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe.
Reports said the entertainers deposited R315,000 as security on Monday, with the Sheriff of the High Court in Zimbabwe.
#HappeningNow Lawyers are scrambling to avert the arrest of South African DJs Kabza De Small and Maphorisa after High Court ordered them detained for swindling Victoria Falls Carnival promoters with a no-show in April. DJs, holed up at Holiday Inn in Bulawayo, have agreed to pay pic.twitter.com/LlrwGqv3rTZimLive (@zimlive) September 19, 2022
This is what online users had to say about Kabza and Maphorisa's warrant for arrest.
They must just pay! pic.twitter.com/uzZQ0ZYmpQAndrew Maimba (@andrew_maimba) September 19, 2022
Ko vatori muZim zvavo. They should be taken into custody zvimwe zvese zvozoonekwa.Tawanda Chamisa (@tawac) September 19, 2022
They should have apologized for not being a available. This is fraud. Like selling something that doesnt exist@dnmziki (@dnmziki) September 19, 2022