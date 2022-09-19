Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa evade arrest in Zimbabwe

After a no-show and swindling US$18K Victoria Falls Carnival organisers of US$18K, Zimbabwe has issued an arrest warrant for Amapiano musos Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

JOHANNESBURG - The duo was in hot water as Zimbabwean authorities sought to persecute them.

There were claims that the musos swindled Victoria Falls Carnival organisers of US$18K (R315,000).

It was believed that the pair was a no-show for the carnival after receiving prior compensation.

A document issued by the High Court of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on the 17th of September stated that Mr Justice Dube-Banda ordered the arrest of Petrus Kabelo Motha and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe.

Reports said the entertainers deposited R315,000 as security on Monday, with the Sheriff of the High Court in Zimbabwe.