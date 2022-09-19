[GALLERY]: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

AFP | Huge crowds built in central London overnight and from early morning on Monday to secure a spot to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

Jordan's Prince Hassan bin Talal (2R) and Princess Haya bint Hussein (L) walk to attend the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, on September 19, 2022. Picture: Henry Nicholls / Pool / AFP.

Members of the public line up on The Long Walk in Windsor on September 19, 2022, to see the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II making its final journey to Windsor Castle after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Pool / AFP.

Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell / Pool / AFP.

An artist displays s drawing on The Long Walk in Windsor on September 19, 2022, waiting for the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II to make its final journey to Windsor Castle after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Carl de Souza / Pool / AFP.

Members of the Royal Family (L-R), Britain's Earl of Snowdon, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Peter Phillips and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex join the Procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Adrian Dennis / Pool / AFP.

The Bearer Party take the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from into St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, for the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Jonathan Brady / Pool/ AFP.