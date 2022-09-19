Fans laud Qwabe Twins for Reed Dance participation
Taking to Instagram, Virginia and Viggy posted a picture of themselves dressed elegantly in traditional clothing.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satma)-winning singers Qwabe Twins have received praise from their fans following an Instagram post announcing their participation in this year's Zulu Reed Dance in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Taking to Instagram, Virginia and Viggy posted a picture of themselves dressed elegantly in traditional clothing.
They captioned their post: "#Emhlangeni".
Umkhosi Womhlanga, as it is known to the Zulu nation, celebrates a young girl's purity while preparing her for womanhood.
The practice seeks to promote celibacy until marriage.
Fans praised the singers for participating in the ceremony.
ladydkhoza
Naze NABAHLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥
queen_yamangwersa
Aweeeeh Thandwa zami🔥🔥🔥😍
zanele2320
❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥naze nabahle bo luv bami nginithanda ukufa
Maidens gathered in Nongoma - northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) this weekend, where the Zulu royal house hosted the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga.
This year's reed dance ceremony drew numbers that far exceeded expectations.
The provincial government and the royal palace initially made provision for 7,000 maidens but the final tally shows that a total of 50,000 showed up.
The event, which was the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, drew maidens from parts of KZN, Eastern Cape and as far as Botswana.
#enyokeni #uMkhosiWomhlanga just saw @qwabe_twins_ emhlangeni Nosie L. (@l_nosie) September 17, 2022
Did you know that Qwabe Twins are still virgins? lume (@ma_nhlanhla) September 19, 2022
Naze nayisibonelo esihle zimbali zesizwe#Umhlanga2022 pic.twitter.com/pZK1rTsdvW
