Fans laud Qwabe Twins for Reed Dance participation

Taking to Instagram, Virginia and Viggy posted a picture of themselves dressed elegantly in traditional clothing.

The Qwabe Twins at the Zulu Reed Dance. Picture credit: Twitter.
19 September 2022 13:32

JOHANNESBURG - South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satma)-winning singers Qwabe Twins have received praise from their fans following an Instagram post announcing their participation in this year's Zulu Reed Dance in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

They captioned their post: "#Emhlangeni".

Umkhosi Womhlanga, as it is known to the Zulu nation, celebrates a young girl's purity while preparing her for womanhood.

The practice seeks to promote celibacy until marriage.

Fans praised the singers for participating in the ceremony.

Maidens gathered in Nongoma - northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) this weekend, where the Zulu royal house hosted the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga.

This year's reed dance ceremony drew numbers that far exceeded expectations.

The provincial government and the royal palace initially made provision for 7,000 maidens but the final tally shows that a total of 50,000 showed up.

The event, which was the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, drew maidens from parts of KZN, Eastern Cape and as far as Botswana.

