Fans laud Qwabe Twins for Reed Dance participation

Taking to Instagram, Virginia and Viggy posted a picture of themselves dressed elegantly in traditional clothing.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satma)-winning singers Qwabe Twins have received praise from their fans following an Instagram post announcing their participation in this year's Zulu Reed Dance in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to Instagram, Virginia and Viggy posted a picture of themselves dressed elegantly in traditional clothing.

They captioned their post: "#Emhlangeni".

Umkhosi Womhlanga, as it is known to the Zulu nation, celebrates a young girl's purity while preparing her for womanhood.

The practice seeks to promote celibacy until marriage.

Fans praised the singers for participating in the ceremony.