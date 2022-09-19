Eskom facing long road ahead, says analyst, as it battles to keep lights on

Eskom said that there had been more unit failures, this time at the Kusile and Kriel power stations and the utility has warned that stage six blackouts may need to be increased.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africans preparing for yet another week of power cuts, Eskom has admitted that its battling to keep the lights on and stage six may be here to stay for a while.

Motorists are on Monday navigating the roads with traffic lights out and some roads without pointsmen are gridlocked.

The utility said that it hoped to bring 18 units, which is the equivalent of 9,000 megawatts back to service in the next five to six days.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

And President Cyril Ramaphosa is cutting short his overseas trip with the country is crisis mode.

Eskom said that there had been more unit failures, this time at the Kusile and Kriel power stations and the utility has warned that stage six blackouts may need to be increased.

But some South Africans are now making their own plans.

FNB head of sustainable finance, Kyle Durham: "What we've seen at FNB Business is that many of our customers are starting to embrace technology - solar PV and many back-up solutions."

And with regards to President Ramaphosa returning home early from his overseas trip, some aren't convinced.

Energy expert, Chris Yelland: "I think it's largely political and public relations and he intends to send a signal to the public that it is being taken care of at the highest level and that he is deeply concerned and shocked at the development."

In the end, a number of plans have been presented, but the power cuts continue.

Analyst Dale McKinley said that Eskom was facing a long road ahead.

"It is a long-term structural systemic problem that we face, not just something immediate that can be wished away," McKinley said.

Eskom says it's approaching independent producers to try and secure at least 1,000 megawatts of power, a move that hopefully will prevent the situation from escalating.