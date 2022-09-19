Eskom announces ease to stage 5 load shedding

Many households and businesses are currently in the dark grappling with stage 6 loadshedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that it will reduce the stage of load shedding to stage 5 at midnight.

The power utility made the announcement on Monday.

This came as many South African households and businesses were in the dark grappling with stage 6 load shedding.

Ekom said that it managed to return to service some units at different power stations overnight.

The utility's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they would inform the country when the situation changed.

"Overnight, a generation unit each at Kempton, Kriel and Kusile power stations were returned to service. But unfortunately, another unit at power station developed a tube leak, a boiler tube leak and was taken offline for repairs."