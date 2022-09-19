DA EC bemoans scholar transport in province in the wake of deadly KZN crash

A truck crashed into a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba on Friday, 16 September.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has raised concerns around scholar transport in the province following the deadly Pongola crash in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) that claimed the lives of 20 passengers, most of whom were children.

KZN emergency authorities said 10 people died at the scene while others were declared dead at a local hospital.

The DA provincial legislature on Friday conducted an oversight visit, in the wake of the accident in its neighbouring province.

The party's Marshall von Buchenroder said scholar transport in the province was in a crisis making it a challenge for thousands of learners to attend school.

The provincial transport department's Unathi Bhinqose said they were aware of scholar transport challenges, but he refuted claims of a crisis.

“We don’t know about pupils not going to school as some of the parents have taken up the challenge of transporting their children to school and that matter is being attended to. The scholar transport caters for pupils who are five kilometres to and from the school.”