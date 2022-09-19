ANC nomination season: Is the road to leadership won or on the road to nowhere?

A roundtable discussion about the ANC nomination season in the lead up to the December elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The build-up to the ANC elective conference in December has kicked off as the nomination season began at the branch meetings.

The race for the party's top positions is expected to be a highly-contested affair, with names of the prominent members of the ANC being thrown in the ring, a few of those are women. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini–Zuma has been mentioned as a candidate to lead the party, while Mamoloko Kubayi has been tapped for the deputy president's seat.

Since the bell rang on the state capture, the continued reports of corruption within the ANC and the added strain of load shedding, most people have simply switched off their political buttons in the country and have also tapped out of the general updates within the leading political party.

But the impact of the leaders and decisions in the dominating political party affects all South Africans, young and old.

Speaking on Inside Eyewitness news, ANC NEC member and coordinator in the secretary-general's office, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, said that while the focus of the nomination season was of course the race to December, there was a lot of groundwork being done at the moment to bring winning solutions for the current challenges that the country is facing.

“We are reflecting on the progress we’ve made, like the COVID-19 pandemic. We're also looking at what are the views of society at this point in time and what was discussed at the policy conference in July. With new challenges emerging, we need to put our heads together and forge ahead with new solutions,” Ramokgopa said.

While the internal democratic process of choosing ANC leaders may look like it depends on who is available rather than who can do the job, political analyst, Ongama Mntimka, said that he believed that the positions are elite-driven.

“The new rules that have been passed are quite encouraging in terms of the ANC’S attempts in getting closer to what kind of leadership is required, however, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.”

Dr Ramokgopa said that should her name come out in the nomination period for secretary-general, she will rise to help take the country to the next level.

