5 SANDF members killed in collision in Mpumalanga

The SANDF said that the vehicle transporting the members crashed into a tree on Sunday after a front tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control.

JOHANNESBURG - Five South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have been killed in a car crash on the Coopersdale road in Mpumalanga.

The SANDF said that the vehicle transporting the members crashed into a tree on Sunday after a front tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control.

The members had been deployed to an operational base to safeguard the country's borders.