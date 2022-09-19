Go

5 SANDF members killed in collision in Mpumalanga

The SANDF said that the vehicle transporting the members crashed into a tree on Sunday after a front tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control.

FILE: SANDF uniform. Picture: Eyewitness News.
19 September 2022 12:25

JOHANNESBURG - Five South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have been killed in a car crash on the Coopersdale road in Mpumalanga.

The members had been deployed to an operational base to safeguard the country's borders.

