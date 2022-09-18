Sunday Podcast Wrap: Sibling rivalry, career coaching and PP case explainer

Sibling rivalry, career coaching and Mkhwebane case explainer are topics that can be expected on this week's wrap up. We custom package some of the top interviews that the team unpacked for listeners this past week.

Can Mkhwebane return to work?

What does the law say about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's return to work after the High Court found that President Cyril Ramaphosa's suspension of her was unlawful?

Benedict Phiri - the MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel joined Africa Melane and team for a detailed yet simplified explanation of what developments in the PP's case mean.

Sibling rivalry

On the Clement Manyathela Family Matters feature, he invited Clinical Psychologist, Dr Dimakatso Maboea to discuss causes of unhealthy sibling relationships.

Dr Maboea spoke of the parents’ intervention which could lead to unintended favouritism which could strain the sibling relationship further.

How to compile a strong CV to get noticed by employers

If you have been struggling to secure yourself an interview with potential employers, your CV could be the issue. To assist you compile an attractive CV, Relebogile Mabotja spoke with career coach and work Psychologist, Phiona Martin.

Being dumped by an insurer

Wendy Knowler is our Consumer ninja and in this clip she and Bruce Whitfield bring you an insightful discussion on how consumers find themselves dumped by an insurer and what to do if you ever find yourself in such a situation.

More evidence linking COVID-19 and blood clotting

The global pandemic might seem like it's on its last leg but more cases of negative effects of the virus are surfacing.

Prof Resia Pretorius is a researcher in the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University, and she joined John Maytham to discuss the recent findings of her study into the long-term effects of COVID.

Who is to blame for the Jagersfontein dam disaster?

Finally, we look at the tragedy of the dam failure in Jagersfontein and who is supposed to take responsibility for the disaster.

Environmental specialist in Mine Waste Management Dr Brian Rademeyer was on Bongani Bingwa's show to address how engineers did voice their concerns, and how regulators ought to have listened to them and handled the situation better.

