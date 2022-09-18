Two Metro EMS ambulance crew members die in crash

Health MEC Doctor Nomafrench Mbombo has sent her condolences and said it's an immense loss to the department.

CAPE TOWN - Two Metro EMS ambulance crew members have died in a crash in Worcester.

The ambulance collided head-on with a tanker truck on Sunday morning.

The Western Cape Health Department has also confirmed no patient was in the ambulance.

Health MEC Doctor Nomafrench Mbombo has sent her condolences and said it's an immense loss to the department.

"Western Cape government health is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two EMS officers early this morning in a collision on the Wolseley Ceres Road. We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones families, friends and colleagues," said spokesperson Sandra Maritz.

The crash happened on the R43 Wolseley Ceres Road.

Mbombo and Premier Alan Winde will be visiting the EMS office in Witzenberg on Monday.