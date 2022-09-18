SATAWU: Investigate compliance of bakkie involved in Pongola horror crash

The union believes that the bakkie was overloaded and should not have held such a large number of people.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) has called for an internal investigation within the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department, to check if the bakkie carrying 21 people who died on Saturday was compliant with the law.

The accident in Pongola - in northern KZN claimed the lives of 19 children aged five to 12, and two adults.

The union believes that the bakkie was overloaded and should not have held such a large number of people.

"Now that the suspect has handed himself over to the police we will then know whether he is our member or not. At this stage, we can not confirm anything we can only know on Monday. If he happens to be our member, he must face the law and we'll have no choice but to revoke his membership and whoever is responsible in the department must be held accountable," said Satawu's Amanda Tshemese.

The truck driver is expected to appear at the Pongola Magistrates Court on Monday.