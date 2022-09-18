Reed Dance deemed a success, with around 50 000 maidens in attendance

The Reed Dance, which was the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, drew maidens from parts of KZN, Eastern Cape and as far as Botswana.

NONGOMA - Thousands of maidens have made their way out of the Enyokeni Royal Palace on Sunday, after a successful reed dance ceremony.

At least 50 000 maidens gathered in Nongoma - northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) this weekend, where the Zulu royal house hosted the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga.

The event, which was the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, drew maidens from parts of KZN, Eastern Cape and as far as Botswana.

This year's reed dance ceremony drew numbers that far exceeded expectations.

The provincial government and the royal palace initially made provision for 7 000 maidens but the final tally shows that a total of 50 000 showed up.

The day was filled with a showcase of the Zulu culture through song and dance by maidens gathered at the palace to celebrate their womanhood.

Umkhosi Womhlanga, as it is known to the Zulu nation, celebrates a young girl's purity while preparing her for womanhood.

The importance of it also lies in that it promotes celibacy until marriage.

Some high-profile delegates also turned up to honour the ceremony, including Police Minister Bheki Cele, and former KZN Premier Sihle Zikala.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu Kazwelithini delivered the keynote address, calling on the maidens to lead by example.

Ingonyama Yezulu also lamented the scourge of GBV, while also noting the lack of unity in the royal house.

Proceedings ended on a high when the maidens sang Amahubo as grey clouds hovered over the massive mountain in the background.