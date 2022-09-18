NPA to prosecute Vusi Thembekwayo over alleged GBV assault - reports

The NPA has reportedly rejected motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo’s request for mediation.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reportedly rejected motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo’s request for mediation.

The request follows domestic violence allegations involving his wife, Palesa Makhetha, in late 2021.

The NPA has reportedly taken a decision to criminally prosecute Thembekwayo, who is expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court in November.

The best-selling author has vehemently denied assaulting Makhetha.

Following the alleged incident, Thembekwayo released a statement, saying: "I can confirm that I flew back to South Africa on 6 December 2021 from an international trip to attend to a situation pertaining to my wife and her long-standing battle with substance abuse. The matter appeared in court this week and has been remanded and is being defended."