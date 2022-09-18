Nat Nakasa awards: Pillay applauds courageous journalists who serve fearlessly

Navi Pillay was a judge in the Nat Nakasa awards, which were held in Durban on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Former United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights - Navi Pillay has applauded courageous journalists who fearlessly serve the people of South Africa.

Pillay was a judge in the Nat Nakasa awards, which were held in Durban on Saturday night.

The winners of this year’s awards are former New Frame writers - Cebelihle Mbuyisa and Magnificent Mndebele.

Pillay said journalists increasingly face intimidation and death threats.

She explained why this award is important.

"And they do so for the sake of all of us so that we can have access to free, accurate pieces of information and independence so that we can live in just, peaceful societies. I made these important statements because I believe that journalists' important role in our country is not truly appreciated."