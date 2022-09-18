Lotto results: Saturday, 17 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 17 September 2022 are:
Lotto: 01, 07, 22, 34, 39, 46 B: 15
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 12, 17, 18, 19, 25 B: 08
Lotto Plus 2: 06, 20, 21, 28, 37, 47 B: 03
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
