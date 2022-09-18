Lifestyle wrap: 'Amapiano' Mayor, safe sexting & Thuso Mbedu making history
Every Sunday, we bring you some of the top stories that made lifestyle and entertainment headlines. This week it's eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda who now officially doubles up as an Amapiano artist, safe sexting - because you can't mistakenly send your mom some things, and lastly - Thuso Mbedu making history on The View.
JOHANNESBURG: Every Sunday, we bring you some of the top stories that made lifestyle and entertainment headlines.
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda performs Amapiano hit for international crowd
A video of eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda's performance at Durban's Coastlands Hotel did the rounds this past week.
He performed his single track in front of international delegates on Thursday night.
He apparently released the Amapiano track - Mtomusha - which means youth, earlier this year. And social media had a field day with it...
A video of eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda's performance at Durban's Coastlands Hotel has been doing the rounds. He reportedly performed his single track in front of international delegates on Thursday night.
Thuso Mbedu becomes the first South African actor to appear on The View
The 31-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born star is the first black South African actor to appear on iconic American talk show - The View.
Together with her co-stars, she appeared on The View to promote their new upcoming movie The Woman King.
Mbedu had her first major role on American television show The Underground Railroad. However, her big screen debut is in The Woman King which was shot in South Africa.
The 31-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born actress is the first black South African actor to appear on the iconic American talk show.
How to practice safe sexts
Sending sexy texts can be a fun way to spice up your relationship, but you don't want those messages ending up in the wrong place.
Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch about sexting with your partner.
The first rule? If you are going to sext a partner, always double check the recipient - your mom or your boss do not need to know what you and your partner are planning.
Sending sexy texts can be a fun way to spice up your relationship, but you don't want those messages ending up in the wrong place.