King Misuzulu's close associate Dr Dumisani Khumalo killed after reed dance

The Reed Dance ceremony ended in tragedy on Saturday night after King Misizulu's close confidant Dr Khumalo was shot and killed.

It was a somber ending to the annual reed dance ceremony on Saturday night. King Misuzulu’s close associate and advisor Induna of the Osuthu Royal Council Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo was shot and killed by unknown gunmen shortly after leaving the Enyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma where he had been attending the reed ceremony.

Khumalo shared a close relationship with both the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and the reigning monarch King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

His passing has left his rural community of KwaNongoma, the Zulu royal household and the provincial government stunned.

The Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature Nontembeko Boyce expressed condolences to the Khumalo family and praised Khumalo's role as a historian and culturist in understanding the affairs of the royal family.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank and Indlunkulu yaKwaZulu (Zulu royal family). We pray for them that may God give them strength and courage in this time of grief,” said Boyce.

“Dr Khumalo’s murder had left irreparable damage within the Zulu nation," she added noting that he was a reservoir of information for the Zulu people.

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in the province, Sihle Zikalala has called on law enforcement agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

“We continue to call upon law enforcement agencies for them to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the criminals that are responsible for this act of cowardice,” said Zikalala.

Khumalo was part of the group that supported the ascension of King Misuzulu to the throne last year during a time when some royal family members were against it, and continued to be a supporter of the new King.

When asked for comment, the King’s spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu told Eyewitness News that the King would first be consulted.

“I'll talk to His Majesty first, as the Khumalo family needs to make a statement first,” Prince Thulani Zulu explained.