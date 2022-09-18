High chance of load shedding escalation: Eskom

Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding for the second time this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the chances of a further escalation of load shedding remain high - as the power system remains severely constrained.

The grid has been under pressure for the past week - with the power utility implementing rolling power cuts at short notice.

On Sunday morning, South Africans woke up to the news that Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding for the second time this year.

The power utility says the breakdown of generation units has necessitated the escalation.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, briefing the media on Sunday said that while some generation units are anticipated to return to service - it is necessary to protect the emergency generation reserves - and begin replenishing for the week ahead.

"We have full unit losses, in other words units that are off in their entirety to the tune of 10 877 which is a very high number indeed, and then we have partial load losses where we are running the unit but constrained from using that unit to full capacity of 4,753 that leaves us with unplanned load losses of 15,630."

Eskom says in just five months, it has "burnt" its way through R7.7 billion of diesel which equals its entire budget for the year.

Eskom has been crippled by a week of large-scale breakdowns at coal-fired power stations.

The power utility says the system has been under severe pressure - adding that they are at a point where they urgently need to replenish emergency reserves.

Eskom’s Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer:

"Over and above that we have trips of additional units...and then we had to make an urgent call to implement Stage 6 load so to lift the level from five up to six...to make sure that we don't deplete it at all. Because should you deplete your emergencies and the system is really in need for those and you do not have it, there's a catastrophe that will happen."

Eskom has reminded South Africans that power cuts are implemented as a last resort to protect the national grid and have vowed to provide regular updates.