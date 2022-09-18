Garies High School fire: Several classrooms destroyed, blaze extinguished

The department has confirmed that the fire destroyed several classrooms and learning materials.

JOHANNESBURG - The Northern Cape Education Department says although the Garies High School has been severely damaged by a fire – the blaze has been finally brought under control.

The department has confirmed that the fire - which broke out on Saturday, destroyed several classrooms and learning materials.

No one was injured.

The Education Department said it’s now putting plans in place to provide immediate assistance.

"At this stage, the exact course of the fire is not clear. The situation concerns us hugely as a department, especially during this time of the year where learners are busy with examinations. The fire is a devastating blow as this school serves a number of surrounding communities in the Kamiesberg municipality and also accommodates Grade 12 learners," said the department's Geoffrey van der Merwe.

Namakwa Civic Movement education executive, Donne-Lee Jano said this is very sad, especially as pupils are writing exams.

"The whole situation could have been salvaged, the fire could have been extinguished a long time ago but the people waited for the fire brigade for approximately two hours."

Van Merwe said the MEC for Education - Zolile Monakali and the head of department - Moira Marais will visit the Garies High School on Monday to assess the damage and determine the way forward.