Eskom criticised for plan to increase tariffs while struggling to keep lights on

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has been criticised for wanting to implement a large tariff increase - while battling to keep the lights on and deliver a stable product.

The utility has raised load shedding to stage six with at least 45 generating units failing over the past few weeks.

It is seeking an average tariff increase of just over 32% for the financial year that starts on 1 April 2023 - much higher than originally sought.

Political and economic analyst Dale McKinley has been following the crisis at Eskom closely and said the request for an increase is problematic.

"Much more seriousness needs to be given to ensuring that Eskom is able to operate properly, and the subsidisation of massive rise in energy prices and fuel prices has to be on the board because Eskom cannot now ask for another 37% rise next year when they aren't even providing electricity on a regular basis to their consumers."