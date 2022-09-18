EFF student command wants Tuks to can evening tests after student's death

A 23-year-old Honours student was ambushed by suspects who shot him, took his belongings and proceeded into a getaway vehicle in Hatfield.

PRETORIA - The EFF Student Command at the University of Pretoria wants all evening tests to be canned after a student was shot and killed outside his Hatfield residence.

The council says it is unsafe for students to walk home in the evening, as they fear falling victim to similar incidents.

The students are demanding the university deploy security guards on all streets with accredited accommodations.

A student told Eyewitness News he dreads walking the streets at night.

"I don't even feel safe anymore at my student accommodation because it seems criminals are roaming around everywhere without being afraid that they will be arrested".

The university has offered counselling services to the friends and family of the deceased student.

Meanwhile, the robbery suspect is expected to appear before the Hatfield Magistrate's Court soon.