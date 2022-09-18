Durban expects over 1 mil visitors this festive season, and a sure economy boost

After Covid-19, the city anticipates a turnaround, with the period from 1 December to 16 January expected to bring in 321,000 visitors who will spend at least R48 million.

DURBAN - The City of Durban says it expects over a million visitors this upcoming festive season.

Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says this will be a major boost to the local tourism industry which has been battered by COVID-19 for the last two years.

Kaunda says they are also expecting double the number of international travellers compared to last year - now that major airlines have resumed operations.

Besides COVID-19, Durban tourism has also been negatively affected by last July's riots and floods in April.

The city anticipates a turnaround – with the period from 1 December to 16 January expected to bring in 321,000 visitors who will spend at least R48 million.

Kaunda says tourism will inject R1.2 billion into the city’s GDP.

"The City has more to offer to our visitors into our different destinations besides the beaches, there are many other heritage sites, museums and other areas where people can learn more about the history of eThekwini."

Kaunda adds that law enforcement authorities including the city’s own metro police are also devising safety and security strategies ahead of the festive season.