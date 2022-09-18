Go

Concerns that Eskom crisis will continue to get worse

The utility announced on Sunday that it was implementing stage six load shedding - with more generating units breaking down.

Picture: pegleg01/123rf.com
18 September 2022 09:57

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom moves from crisis to crisis, there are concerns that the situation could get worse.

Eskom has seen one of its worst crises yet with power stations losing unit after unit.

The utility has admitted that it suffered 45 breakdowns in just seven days - including a problem at Koeberg.

Political analyst Dale McKinley has been following South Africa's power crisis very closely.

"What we have here is we have a situation, a deep-seeded historical legacy of all of this cocktail is coming to bare even more and for the next year of two, we must expect more of this."

He said there is a plan but the results are far off.

"It is too late at this stage obviously to rescue the situation in terms of for an example an immediate shift to renewable energies but that can still be speeded up."

A failing fleet of coal-fired power stations and continued load shedding - the question is now when will the Independent Power Producers (IPP) come on line - as the power system continues to fail.

Timeline

