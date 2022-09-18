Go

'Come back home' - King Misuzulu on a reconciliatory note to his royal rivals

"We don't wish anything bad to happen to them. I am still saying home is home, they must come back home. They will one day refer to me as their brother - whether they like it or not."

FILE: King Misuzulu at the main leg of the annual Reed Dance in Nongoma on 17 September 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/EWN
18 September 2022 09:00

NONGOMA - AmaZulu King - Misuzulu said reconciliation can still happen between factions of the Zulu royal house.

He was speaking at the main leg of the Reed Dance ceremony, which was held at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

He said his royal rivals can still come back to his side - saying home will always be home.

The royal family has been in dispute over the kingship succession, but the monarch said those opposed to him can still change their mind.

After a year and months of dragging each other to court and name-calling in the media, King Misuzulu believes the Zulu royal household can make up.

He said there was still a spot in the royal family for those opposed to him.

"We don't wish anything bad to happen to them. I am still saying home is home, they must come back home - they will one day refer to me as their brother - whether they like it or not."

He also said they should accept that he is the king.

