Calls for Ramaphosa to return to the country to address Eskom crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the National Freedom Party (NFP) have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut his international trip short and return to the country to address the worsening power crisis.

They want him to address the worsening power crisis – with load shedding escalated to Stage 6 power cuts on Sunday morning.

"Over the past few weeks, Ramaphosa has ignored several DA warnings, that his energy response plan has veered off track due to an ineffective national electricity crisis committee. With Eskom announcing stage 6 load shedding, Ramaphosa is now duty-bound to heed the DA call and declare a ringfence state of disaster around Eskom," said the DA’s Kevin Mileham.

The NFP’s Canaan Mdletshe said they want the president to ensure that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter are held accountable for the crisis.

"We say the President must come back and fire Minister Pravin Gordhan and dissolve the entire executive of Eskom because we are in this crisis simply because of their ineffectiveness," saud Mdletshe.

Meanwhile, Eskom says it cannot say how long Stage 6 power cuts will last.