Calls for employers to be more transparent about pay policies

DURBAN - There are calls on employers to provide greater transparency on pay policies - grades and differences in remuneration.

Researchers from the Stellenbosch Business School say this will assist in addressing unequal pay in the workplace.

Professor Anita Bosch says their research demonstrates that South Africa has adequate legislation to promote fairness in the workplace, however, unequal pay persists due to a lack of support for employees.

More than 80% of pay discrimination claims have failed in the courts according to the Stellenbosch Business School.

And the Employment Equity Act has been in place for close to 20 years.

Bosch says while the country’s anti-discrimination laws are revered internationally – they have not made any difference locally.

She says currently the odds are tipped in favour of employers as employees often lack access to internal company information on pay grades and job evaluations.

Bosch says this makes it difficult for them to prove their claims.

She adds that part of the solution would be for trade unions to partner with employers to provide education on pay differences and the criteria for discrimination claims.