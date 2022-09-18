Boks secure bonus point, go level with New Zealand

South Africa finished the game strong with Damian de Allende and Marx crossing the whitewash to secure a vital win.

JOHANNESBURG - Malcolm Marx scored a brace as the Springboks recorded a decisive 36-20 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday and in the process secured a crucial bonus point win that took them level on points with New Zealand at the top of the standings with one match remaining.

It was a game of two halves with the visitors dominating the first 40 minutes to take a 22-6 lead into the halftime break.

South Africa was in a dominant mood and, through possession and territory, forced several penalties before Santiago Carreras tackled Jaden Hendrikse from an offside position as he was about to score. The referee had no choice but to award a penalty try.

Hendrikse added his name on the scoresheet though after a clever sniping run saw him go over under the posts. Marx then got the first of his two tries to cap an impressive first-half display.

Argentina was given a penalty try of their own at the start of the second half before Matias Moroni went over under the sticks.

South Africa finished the game strong with Damian de Allende and Marx crossing the whitewash to secure a vital win.

How it happened: The Boks started strong and then showed great character to get the BP in Buenos Aires match report: https://t.co/HhETF1TlHl#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ARGvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/GbwbzDHQOb Springboks (@Springboks) September 17, 2022

Jacques Nienaber commended his team's fighting spirit. “This was a semi-final for us, and it was a game of two halves. In the first half we played well and didn’t lie down, and then they fought back and we conceded penalties. But I must take my hat off to the players for keeping such calm heads toward the end of the game to pull it through.”

Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi said they are now looking forward to playing the same opponents on home turf.

“The coaches believe in us, and we believe in ourselves, and we have ambitions of doing much more. I’ve heard the match in Durban is sold out and we are excited to get home for a big game next week. We are looking forward to it.”