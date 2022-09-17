Truck driver who fled Pongola crash scene hands himself in

The speeding truck crashed into a school transport bakkie in Pongolo. Twenty-one people, mostly children died.

JOHANNESBURG - The truck driver who fled the scene of a Friday crash which killed 21 people, mostly children, in Pongola - northern KwaZulu-Natal is in police custody.

He handed himself over to the police on Saturday, according to a statement.

He was behind the wheels of a speeding truck that crashed into a school transport bakkie in Pongola.

READ: 21 people, including 19 children killed in KZN horror crash

In video footage circulating on social media, the truck can be seen overtaking on a double barrier line and breaking several other road rules.

This is how families in Pongola lost their children because of a moron on the N2 😭 19 kids ffs😭😭pic.twitter.com/v4uo7keJRJ — Shonny 🦇 (@Shonny_SA) September 16, 2022

"We commend the police who have had to activate all systems to make sure that the driver is pressured to surrender himself," said MEC for Transport, Sipho Hlomuka.

The driver is expected to appear in the Pongola Magistrates Court on Monday.